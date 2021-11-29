1,475 Shares in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 14.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,657,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,955,379,000 after buying an additional 702,337 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 634.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 772,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $267,070,000 after buying an additional 667,524 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 108.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 406,257 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $140,407,000 after buying an additional 210,930 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Waters in the second quarter valued at $47,874,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Waters by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 470,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $162,761,000 after buying an additional 124,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $297.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $418.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.38.

Shares of Waters stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $342.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,493. The company’s 50-day moving average is $355.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.45. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $225.82 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. The business had revenue of $659.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 11 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

