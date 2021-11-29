1,690 Shares in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Bought by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,690 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000. Adobe makes up 1.1% of NuWave Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,568,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $13,802,471,000 after purchasing an additional 165,449 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,951,950 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,099,020,000 after buying an additional 111,828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,253,684 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,820,799,000 after buying an additional 202,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,639,024 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,888,078,000 after buying an additional 202,148 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADBE stock traded up $14.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $676.92. 26,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,211,589. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $630.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $605.53. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $420.78 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $322.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price target (up from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $770.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

