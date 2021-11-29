180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $11,040.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $46,195.80.
TURN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. 17,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,344. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30.
About 180 Degree Capital
180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.
Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for 180 Degree Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 180 Degree Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.