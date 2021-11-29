180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Acquires $11,040.00 in Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TURN) President Daniel B. Wolfe acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.36 per share, for a total transaction of $11,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Daniel B. Wolfe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Daniel B. Wolfe bought 6,470 shares of 180 Degree Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $46,195.80.

TURN traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.48. 17,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,344. 180 Degree Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.52 and a one year high of $8.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 180 Degree Capital in the third quarter worth about $98,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 180 Degree Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 18,097.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 143,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 142,424 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 2.2% in the second quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 226,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 180 Degree Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 651,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 180 Degree Capital

180 Degree Capital Corp. invests in companies located in the United states. The fund focuses on companies operating in the fields of interdisciplinary life sciences companies such as electronics, physics, materials science, chemistry, information technology, engineering and mathematics. It provides financing for seed, early and later stage capital requirements.

