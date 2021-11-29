18,500 Shares in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TTSH. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Tile Shop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors own 29.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Tile Shop alerts:

Shares of TTSH stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.79. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $8.90. The firm has a market cap of $384.57 million, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TTSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Tile Shop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Tile Shop Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in retailing of natural stone and man-made tiles. The company was founded by Robert A. Rucker on June 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MN.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tile Shop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tile Shop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.