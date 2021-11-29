1irstcoin Price Down 5.8% Over Last 7 Days (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001260 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $28.38 million and approximately $40,538.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 1irstcoin alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001827 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000453 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.01 or 0.00099863 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,435,250 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1irstcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1irstcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.