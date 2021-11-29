$2.03 EPS Expected for Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to announce earnings per share of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.86. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $2.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year earnings of $6.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.38 to $7.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $8.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.76 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Jack in the Box in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the third quarter valued at $73,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Jack in the Box by 677.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $87.35. 17,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,599. Jack in the Box has a 52 week low of $85.94 and a 52 week high of $124.53. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

