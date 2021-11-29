$2.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) to announce $2.46 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryder System’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.31 billion and the highest is $2.53 billion. Ryder System reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will report full year sales of $9.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.78 billion to $10.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryder System.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.46. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.89.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total value of $370,460.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $32,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the third quarter worth $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 423.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $86.41. 8,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 521,179. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200-day moving average of $80.08. Ryder System has a twelve month low of $58.70 and a twelve month high of $93.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 34.27%.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

