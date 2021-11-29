$2.46 EPS Expected for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will report earnings per share of $2.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.25. Eagle Materials posted earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full year earnings of $9.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.75 to $9.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.18 to $11.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Eagle Materials’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 12,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.25, for a total value of $2,004,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXP. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXP stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.52. 5,008 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,814. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.32. Eagle Materials has a one year low of $90.85 and a one year high of $166.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.18%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

