$2.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) will announce earnings of $2.50 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.59 and the lowest is $2.37. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings of $3.02 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Hanover Insurance Group.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on THG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

Shares of THG traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.72. 1,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,546. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.91. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 1-year low of $111.09 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Hanover Insurance Group (THG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.