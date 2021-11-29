$2.75 EPS Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will post $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.36 and the highest is $3.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year earnings of $14.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.88 to $15.27. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $13.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DKS shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $95.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

In other news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at $38,904,185.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $24,677,000 after buying an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $10,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DKS traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.97. The stock had a trading volume of 143,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,242. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day moving average of $113.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

