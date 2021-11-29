$201.75 Million in Sales Expected for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) to post sales of $201.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $206.80 million. Simmons First National reported sales of $199.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full year sales of $781.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $776.30 million to $786.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $907.10 million, with estimates ranging from $897.20 million to $917.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $193.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.88 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 31.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share.

SFNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of Simmons First National stock opened at $29.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.11. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at $1,553,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 2.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 157.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 31,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.82% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

