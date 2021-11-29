21,886 Shares in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,886 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $267,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $424,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in FutureFuel in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in FutureFuel by 7.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 291,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Donald C. Bedell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on FutureFuel from $1.20 to $1.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of FF stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $342.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.78 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. FutureFuel Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $17.86.

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 3.55%.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp.is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of biofuels and specialty chemicals. It operates through the Chemicals and Biofuels segment. The Chemicals segment produces chemical products that are sold to third party customers. The Biofuels segment includes the manufacture and market of biodiesel, including biodiesel blends with petrodiesel, petrodiesel with no biodiesel added, RINs, biodiesel production byproducts and the purchase and sale of other petroleum products.

