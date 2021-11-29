24,357 Shares in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKYA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $2,138,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $967,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Akoya Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $4,270,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $593,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Akoya Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $248,000. 30.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKYA opened at $12.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Akoya Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 59.91% and a negative return on equity of 67.77%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akoya Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert G. Shepler bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Niro Ph.D Ramachandran bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $328,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 60,073 shares of company stock worth $770,188.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

