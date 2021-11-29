$25.86 Million in Sales Expected for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) will report $25.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.61 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $31.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $119.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $78.43 million to $208.88 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $168.47 million, with estimates ranging from $66.41 million to $349.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 81.38% and a negative return on equity of 18.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on ENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.56.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $87.57. The stock had a trading volume of 373,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,295. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.40 and a beta of 0.64. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $40.32 and a 1-year high of $102.00.

In related news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 9,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.89, for a total transaction of $810,444.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 in the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1,367.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.02% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

