2,601 Shares in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEE opened at $86.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $168.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.82. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $88.82.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.33%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

