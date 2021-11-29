305 Shares in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Bought by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 33.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 128.9% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 137.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.8% in the third quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLT opened at $136.21 on Monday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.57 and a 1-year high of $154.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,047.77 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.83.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

HLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.29.

Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

