3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Bought by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 29.1% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 11.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 19,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,970,000 after buying an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on 3M from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

MMM stock opened at $175.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M has a 52-week low of $163.38 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

