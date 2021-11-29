$43.93 Million in Sales Expected for Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) to post sales of $43.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cambridge Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.20 million to $44.70 million. Cambridge Bancorp reported sales of $44.88 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cambridge Bancorp will report full year sales of $173.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $172.27 million to $175.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $181.47 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $187.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cambridge Bancorp.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cambridge Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 94,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. 51.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CATC opened at $92.23 on Monday. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12-month low of $67.36 and a 12-month high of $97.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.76. The stock has a market cap of $642.38 million, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Cambridge Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.90%.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Article: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cambridge Bancorp (CATC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.