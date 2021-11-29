4,492 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,375 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 48,841 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 10,255 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,593 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a PE ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day moving average of $45.66. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wolfe Research set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

