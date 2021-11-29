48,387 Shares in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MILE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Metromile by 140.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,879,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,099,000 after buying an additional 4,605,550 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Metromile by 6.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,665,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,543,000 after buying an additional 208,711 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Metromile by 129.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,055,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,953,000 after buying an additional 1,722,866 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Metromile by 50.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 340,547 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Metromile by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,008,000 after buying an additional 718,166 shares during the period. 51.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $2.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.43. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $20.39.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts forecast that Metromile, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David A. Friedberg sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $6,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MILE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Metromile from $6.00 to $3.27 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metromile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

