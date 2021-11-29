$5.07 Billion in Sales Expected for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report sales of $5.07 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.15 billion and the lowest is $4.97 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.92 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year sales of $19.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $19.78 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.95 billion to $21.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 58.52% and a net margin of 5.52%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on THC. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.44.

NYSE THC opened at $75.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.96. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $31.18 and a 1-year high of $83.69.

In other news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,444 shares of company stock worth $9,646,205. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,674 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,317,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after acquiring an additional 77,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

