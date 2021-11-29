5,202 Shares in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 28.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at $53,000.

Shares of VFH opened at $96.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.44. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $68.49 and a 12 month high of $101.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

