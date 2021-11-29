$58.87 Million in Sales Expected for Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) to announce sales of $58.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.89 million to $59.70 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full year sales of $230.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $228.36 million to $232.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $312.75 million, with estimates ranging from $311.10 million to $316.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

GTLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities began coverage on Gitlab in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Gitlab in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.60.

NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $95.99 on Monday. Gitlab has a 1 year low of $91.05 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology acquired 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gitlab Company Profile

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

