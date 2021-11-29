5,900 Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 115.5% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $257,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 96.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 17,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 8,540 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $525,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September by 145.2% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSEP opened at $29.91 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a twelve month low of $27.41 and a twelve month high of $30.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57.

