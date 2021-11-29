6,990 Shares in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $26.26 on Monday. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $26.26 and a 1 year high of $26.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.