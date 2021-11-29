$7.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) to announce $7.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.87 billion. Occidental Petroleum reported sales of $3.35 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 110.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year sales of $25.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 billion to $25.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.40 billion to $28.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Occidental Petroleum.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.84) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OXY. Truist raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 554,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,951,354. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $27.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,676,000 after purchasing an additional 259,402 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,305,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,817,000 after purchasing an additional 62,564 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

