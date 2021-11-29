$7.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) will post $7.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.24 billion and the lowest is $7.04 billion. Dollar Tree posted sales of $6.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full year sales of $26.36 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.31 billion to $26.48 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $27.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.04 billion to $28.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $93.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.89.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $142.53. 27,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,832,068. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.39.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

