7,647 Shares in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,820,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Dropbox by 375.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,238 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Dropbox by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 957,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,031,000 after acquiring an additional 509,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Dropbox by 334.5% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,397 shares in the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $24.34 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.59. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.19 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

In other Dropbox news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,701,311. 30.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

