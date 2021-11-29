$8.62 Billion in Sales Expected for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) will report sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.57 billion and the highest is $8.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific reported sales of $10.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will report full-year sales of $37.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.08 billion to $37.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $39.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.32 billion to $41.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after buying an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after buying an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after buying an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,189,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,526,249,000 after buying an additional 119,371 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $10.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $648.77. 1,869,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,504. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $255.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 1-year low of $433.52 and a 1-year high of $666.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $609.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $548.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

