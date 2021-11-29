$897.04 Million in Sales Expected for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) to post $897.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nielsen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $894.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $903.00 million. Nielsen posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full year sales of $3.50 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Nielsen.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLSN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $20.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.30. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.01%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 30.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,480,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $277,871,000 after buying an additional 3,388,422 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 27.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 34,376.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 3,261,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 293.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 2,955,840 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 279.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after buying an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

