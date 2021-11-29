$95.27 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) will announce sales of $95.27 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Appian’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $95.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $95.20 million. Appian reported sales of $81.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Appian will report full year sales of $358.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.78 million to $359.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $423.49 million, with estimates ranging from $419.12 million to $427.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.03). Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPN. Truist raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total value of $490,342.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $295,392.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,619 over the last 90 days. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Appian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Appian by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

APPN stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,266. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -76.01 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 12 month low of $69.79 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day moving average is $104.01.

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

