a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) and Wayfair (NYSE:W) Critical Analysis

Wayfair (NYSE:W) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wayfair and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wayfair 3 6 10 0 2.37 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Wayfair presently has a consensus target price of $304.83, suggesting a potential upside of 11.84%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Wayfair’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wayfair is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wayfair and a.k.a. Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wayfair $14.15 billion 2.02 $185.00 million $0.78 349.68 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Wayfair has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Wayfair and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wayfair 0.67% -10.52% 3.26% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Wayfair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of Wayfair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Wayfair beats a.k.a. Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wayfair

Wayfair, Inc. engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites. The company was founded by Steven K. Conine and Niraj S. Shah in May 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

