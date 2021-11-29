AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Short Interest Down 53.3% in November

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a decline of 53.3% from the October 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SKFRY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AB SKF (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AB SKF (publ) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.58.

OTCMKTS SKFRY opened at $22.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $30.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average of $25.36.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 8.91%. Equities analysts predict that AB SKF will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

