Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 9.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 127,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 32.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 11,289 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

JEQ stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.86. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,602. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.54. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.26.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.