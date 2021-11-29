Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,338 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Acacia Research worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Acacia Research by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,556,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 328,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 13,939 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 235,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 68,877 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. 59.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.19 on Monday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $9.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

