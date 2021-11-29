ACT Advisors LLC. Has $7.22 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

ACT Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 5.6% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $5.16 on Monday, reaching $396.36. 1,059,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,345,098. The company’s 50 day moving average is $379.15 and its 200-day moving average is $364.69. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $294.78 and a 1-year high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

