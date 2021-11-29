Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.70

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.70 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 48788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.

The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

