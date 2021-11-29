Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $59.70

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $59.70 and last traded at $60.01, with a volume of 48788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.62.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.34.
The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.21.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATVI)
Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.
Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.