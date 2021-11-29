Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of ACXP stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. Acurx Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $8.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACXP. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acurx Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals, LLC, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibiotics to treat bacterial infections. Its lead antibiotic candidate is ibezapolstat, a novel mechanism of action that targets the polymerase IIIC enzyme that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with clostridium difficile infections.

