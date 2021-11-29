Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ADGI opened at $25.12 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.96. Adagio Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.38 and a 12-month high of $59.50.

Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.24). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adagio Therapeutics will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADGI. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,567,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,128,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,060,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adagio Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,138,000. Finally, Foresite Capital Management V LLC acquired a new position in Adagio Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.84% of the company’s stock.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

