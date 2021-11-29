Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, formerly Cellegy Pharmaceuticals, Inc., is a specialty pharmaceutical company engaged engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines for the treatment of viral infections. Adamis Pharmaceuticals is composed of two wholly owned subsidiaries, Adamis Labs and Adamis Viral Therapies. Adamis Labs is a commercial stage specialty pharmaceutical company targeting high-prescribing physicians in the allergy, respiratory and pediatric medicine market segments. To complement and add to the sales efforts of Adamis Labs, Adamis Viral Therapies is focused on the development of patented, highly-valued proprietary vaccine technology that Adamis believes has the potential to prevent or treat infections such as influenza or chronic hepatitis. Adamis also provides packaging for pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. The company is headquartered in Del Mar, California. “

NASDAQ ADMP opened at $0.81 on Thursday. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 458.77% and a negative return on equity of 126.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 92.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,975 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 518,528 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,851 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 86,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and sale of pharmaceutical, specialty biopharmaceutical, and other drug products. The company provides products in various therapeutic areas, including allergy, respiratory, opioid overdose, and erectile dysfunction markets.

