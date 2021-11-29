AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist decreased their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

AdaptHealth stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.41. 57,326 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,087,309. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.93. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $653.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in AdaptHealth by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 142.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. 50.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

