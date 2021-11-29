Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,097 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.4% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $217,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,224 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 58.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.6% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,918 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.73, for a total value of $27,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,489. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $662.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $630.79 and its 200-day moving average is $605.53. The company has a market cap of $315.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 38.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADBE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Adobe in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $770.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $695.00 price objective (up previously from $640.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $693.80.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

