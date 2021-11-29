ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,181 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ADT were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ADT by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,164,463 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $163,625,000 after purchasing an additional 174,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ADT by 50.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,800,197 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $62,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ADT by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,452,612 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after acquiring an additional 121,278 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 228,030 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ADT opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. ADT Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.73 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The company has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 2.14.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The security and automation business reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). ADT had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. ADT’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ADT Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.17%.

ADT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ADT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded ADT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.63.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

