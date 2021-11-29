Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Axiom Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Axiom Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 61,294 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.9% of Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.6% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% in the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 67.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of AMD stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,691,973. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.50 and a 1-year high of $161.88. The company has a market cap of $190.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.86, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $13,215,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,816,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,771,269.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $214,984.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,409 shares of company stock worth $55,660,511 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.