AdvisorNet Financial Inc Lowers Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 18.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,087 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $166.85 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $183.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.08.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

