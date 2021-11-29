Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Lifted to “Outperform” at National Bankshares

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$46.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$37.00. National Bankshares’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ag Growth International from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ag Growth International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.75.

TSE:AFN traded up C$1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$35.44. The stock had a trading volume of 229,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,999. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$665.92 million and a PE ratio of 57.63. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.85 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.82.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$313.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Ag Growth International will post 3.3500002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Timothy Jackson Close purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$33.22 per share, with a total value of C$36,542.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 158,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,268,193.70.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

