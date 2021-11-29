AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Short Interest Update

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the October 31st total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

ASGLY opened at $9.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.34. AGC has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $10.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.091 dividend. This is an increase from AGC’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. AGC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

About AGC

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

