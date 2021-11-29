Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stake Increased by Geneva Partners LLC

Geneva Partners LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 52.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in A. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the third quarter worth $26,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

A traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.28. 8,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,587. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $179.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.80%.

A has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.07.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Featured Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.