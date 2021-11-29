Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.160-$1.180 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.64 billion-$1.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion.Agilent Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.760-$4.860 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.07.

Shares of A traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $152.04. The company had a trading volume of 16,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,587. The stock has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $112.47 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.78.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agilent Technologies stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

