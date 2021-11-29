Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Declares $0.35 Quarterly Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of TSE AEM traded down C$0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching C$64.60. 904,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is C$74.76. Agnico Eagle Mines has a twelve month low of C$62.28 and a twelve month high of C$97.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$97.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$93.20.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

